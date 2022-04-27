Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.02% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.63.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average is $185.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.