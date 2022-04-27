Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $241.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

