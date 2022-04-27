Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $13.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.98. The company had a trading volume of 218,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,745. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

