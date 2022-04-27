Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $133.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of ENTG opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.42. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entegris by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Entegris by 81.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Entegris by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

