Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Entergy updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock worth $25,360,986. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Entergy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Entergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

