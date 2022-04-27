Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.33.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Entergy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.