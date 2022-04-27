Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 30th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

EFSC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. 1,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 347,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

