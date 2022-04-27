Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

EFSC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

