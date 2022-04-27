Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 182,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

