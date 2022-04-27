Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.