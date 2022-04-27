Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Enterprise Financial Services
