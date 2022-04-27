Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

