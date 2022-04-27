Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:EVC opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 309,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,227,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
