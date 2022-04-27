Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 309,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,227,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

