Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 338,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.71. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

