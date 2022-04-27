Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 264,997 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

