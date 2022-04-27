Enviva (EVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enviva by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

