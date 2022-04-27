EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

