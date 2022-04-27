EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. EPR Properties has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.300-$4.500 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

