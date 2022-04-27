EQT Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EQT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

