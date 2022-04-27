Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.08.
In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last quarter.
Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.