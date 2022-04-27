Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.53.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

