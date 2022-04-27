Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 76,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 820,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.