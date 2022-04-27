Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.