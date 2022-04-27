Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.
Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
