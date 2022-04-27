Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.