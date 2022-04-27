Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,324 shares of company stock worth $254,767 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after buying an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.