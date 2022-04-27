Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

