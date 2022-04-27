Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

