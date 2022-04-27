Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.00.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$64.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$65.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

About Emera (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.