Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.96.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$92.44 on Wednesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The stock has a market cap of C$73.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.