Equities Analysts Set Expectations for VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on VZIO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

VIZIO stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

