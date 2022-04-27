Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 654.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.