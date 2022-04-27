Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
