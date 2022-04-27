Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Equity Residential also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.860 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.