Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equity Residential updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.860 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 56,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.