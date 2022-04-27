Ernest C. Garcia II Buys 3,362,500 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. 11,513,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.