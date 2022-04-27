Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in April

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Escalon Medical has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.43.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

