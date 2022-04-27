Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,195. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

