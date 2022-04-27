ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

