ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.