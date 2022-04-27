Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

