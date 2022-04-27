Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

EPRT stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

