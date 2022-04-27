Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Announces Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.66. 8,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.31. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $278.30 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

