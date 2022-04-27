Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.77-14.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.94. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.770-$14.130 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.74. 272,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $278.30 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.