Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $289.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

Shares of EL opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.30.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

