Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $96.59 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.79.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 454,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 857.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.