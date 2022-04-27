Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLWT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

