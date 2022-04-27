Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

