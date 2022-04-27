European Wax Center (EWCZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. European Wax Center has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $3,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.