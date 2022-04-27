Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

