Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

EVK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.