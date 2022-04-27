Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of -0.67. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

