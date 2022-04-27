EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.80. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

