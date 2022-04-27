Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

VAXX stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Vaxxinity has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

